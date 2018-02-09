SUV plummets from parking garage near Medical Center

SUV falls from parking garage (Photo: KHOU 11)

HOUSTON – Houston police say a white Toyota SUV fell from the third story of a parking garage early Friday.

The incident happened before 8 a.m. on Kirby near Seuss, not far from the Texas Medical Center.

The SUV ended up wedged between the garage and the neighboring building.

Firefighters had to use the Jaws of Life to extract the driver. He or she was taken to the hospital to get checked out, but police say when the 911 call first came in there were no reports of serious injuries.

As of 10 a.m. crews were still working to remove the vehicle and assess the damage.

