Taking aim to buy homes for veterans

Two years ago, the son of a Vietnam veteran started a non-profit called Homebound Heroes in hopes that he could raise enough money to buy homes for veterans suffering from Post Traumatic Stress Syndrome.

Now, he needs your help.

“With our growth over the last year, we’re in a position to hopefully do some real good this year,” said Roy Shell, president of Homebound Heroes.

The non-profit, which gives 100 percent of the donations it collects to veterans suffering from PTSD. They have two who have been nominated already and are close to purchasing homes for them.

One of those men, Palm Harbor’s Bobby Malina, told Shell how much he has dreamed of having a home of his own.

“(Bobby) told me 'The only thing I want out of life is to purchase a home for my family,'” said Shell. “That shouldn’t be too much to ask. That resonated with me and it sat with me and it stirred with me. I founded Homebound Heroes. We created this and we’ve been rocking and rolling ever since.”

Ross understands. He served in the U.S. Army from 1996 to 1999 and has seen many soldiers deal with the terrors of PTSD.

“It inhibits their employment capabilities,” said Ross. “They gave all for their country and the least we can do is help them with living the American dream, buying and getting them into homes they deserve.”

You can participate in the 2nd-Annual Homebound Heroes Shootout on Feb. 19 by registering on the non-profit’s website here. The cost is $150 per rifle shooter or $500 per team. The event will begin with registration at 1 p.m. and shooting starts at 2 p.m.

