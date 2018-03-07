Target raises its minimum wage to $12 an hour

Target store file photo (Photo: Scott Olson, 2007 Getty Images)

If you’re looking for a job, Target may be a great place to send your application.

The corporation announced Tuesday that it will increase its starting minimum wage to $12 an hour as part of its commitment to pay a minimum wage of $15 by the end of 2020.

Chief Human Resource Manager Stephanie Lundquist said the company will continue to invest in employees pay, hours, development and training opportunities to enhance customer satisfaction.

“We know that an investment in the nearly 350,000 individuals who show up every day to help our guest is an investment in the experience we bring to them,” said Lundquist.

The wage increase will take place in Spring, beginning with existing employees.

Last September, Target raised their minimum wage to $11 an hour. Lundquist said thousands of team members will be receiving their second significant wage increase in a six-month timeframe.

