Two attorneys battled it out in court Friday on whether Taylor County Former Superintendent should get his job back.



Taylor County Superior Court Chief Judge, Gil McBride, had a court hearing Friday. On one side, Defendant Brian Smith representing the Taylor County School District and the other, Attorney Mitchell Graham, standing as the voice of more than 200 concerned of citizens.



Last September, The Taylor County Board of Education voted 3 to 2 to fire Dr. Gary Gibson, and now six months later, the firing of Taylor Co. Superintendent Gary Gibson still leaves some in the county seeking answers.





"They can't say why they fired him or the reason why they fired him because the kids loved Dr. Gibson," said Zella Peeples.



"Everyone is not sad that he's gone. There are a lot of educators that are glad that he's gone that are still in the school system," said



On Friday, the issue moved from street talk to the courtroom.



"I haven't heard any facts even proposed that effect the outcome that can be introduced within the frame we're looking at," said Smith, Taylor County School District.



Attorneys for Gibson's supporters argue that Board of Education member Rufus Green appointed his daughter-in-law to a position with the school district.



They say that makes him ineligible to serve on the school board and take part in the 3 to 2 vote that fired Gibson.



"The attorney for the Board of Education acknowledged that Rufus Green was not eligible to serve on the Board of Education at the time that they fired Gibson. He was ineligible to serve when they appointed the current superintendent," said Graham.



In the crowd, former superintendent Gary Gibson sat and listened. He says he still feels called to be a superintendent.



"It means a lot to me that there's a group of people in this county who are concerned about the kids first, said Gibson. "That was always my number one priority, was taking care of kids."



The plaintiffs want Gibson to finish the last three months in his contract, but these two former teachers, Kay Giles and Brynda Wade say they like things the way they are.



"Jennifer Albritton is a fine superintendent, and she is for all children, just like Dr. Gibson was. She is for every student, so I don't see it as a problem," said Wade



"We hate to see any disruption now," said Giles.



In the end, Superior Court Judge McBride said, "My preference is to take the matter of the motion to dismiss under advisement and get your ruling in 30 days."

