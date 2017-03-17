Teacher one of two arrested in $6 million drug bust; another on the run

OAKWOOD, Ga. -- A teacher is one of two people that were placed under arrest, Thursday, in Hall County after authorities say they seized over $6 million worth of cocaine and heroin. And one suspect is still on the run.

The Gainesville Times reports that 24-year-old Monica Pascual Brito and 28-year-old Karla Alvarez of Oakwood were arrested on charges of trafficking and possessing with intent to distribute cocaine and heroin. They're also facing two counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. Records show that Alvarez is a teacher at Chestatee Middle School Academy.

The Hall County School System has since begun notifying faculty, staff and parents through its "internal messaging systems" system officials confirmed Friday afternoon. Officials also confirmed that Alvarez has been a teacher at the school since August of 2015 and is also the coach of the middle school girls' soccer team.

The school system is conducting its own internal investigation and working with the sheriff's office.

The paper reports that 25-year-old Ricardo Pascual Brito of Gainesville, Ga. is wanted on the same charges.

A press release from the Hall County Sheriff's Office, the seizure included 61 kilograms of cocaine, one kilogram of heroin and two semi-automatic assault rifles. The total street value of the sized narcotics was estimated at $6,209,280.

As the search for Ricardo Brito continues, officials are asking anyone with information to call Hall County Central Dispatch at 770-536-8812 or the Hall County Sheriff's Office Warrants Division at 770-531-6907.

