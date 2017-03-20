Teen charged after video shows dog hit with frying pan

Calhoun, Ga.- A woman has been arrested for striking a pet dog with a frying pan.

19-year-old Alyssa Renae Duvall has been charged with Animal Cruelty in Gordon County. Duvall was under investigation after witnesses reported the incident on March 14.

According to Gordon County Sheriff’s Officer, the investigation included a video recording of the incident.

The dog was struck because it urinated on the floor and bit a person inside the home. There are no visible injuries on the dog from this incident.

Duvall was later released on $1,000 bond.

