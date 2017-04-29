Teen charged with rape of female student in Fulton County

Evan Galicia Smith (Photo: Fulton County Sheriff's Office)

MILTON, Ga. -- A teenager was arrested this week charged with raping a fellow student, officials confirm.

Police arrested 18-year-old Evan Galicia Smith on charges of rape, child molestation and statutory rape after a 14-year-old student alleged in a report filed Monday that he sexually assaulted her.

While very few details about the incident have been released due to the nature of the crime - and the fact that the victim was a minor - 11Alive has learned that the victim and the alleged attacker, students at Mill Springs Academy knew each other.

He's now being held in jail until has bond hearing on May 11 in the Fulton County Superior Court.

11Alive has contacted the school by phone and e-mail for a statement but has not received a response.

