Teen charged with raping 15-year-old girl at Athens school

ATHENS, GA. - Police have charged a 16-year-old male with misdemeanor statutory rape after investigating reports of a sexual encounter between the suspect and a 15-year-old girl.

The alleged incident happened earlier this week at Clarke Central High School.

Athens-Clarke County police said it has video footage of the alleged incident. The Clarke County school system contracted police after they reviewed the surveillance video.

RELATED | Police investigating sexual encounter involving 15-year-old girl on school property

The age of consent in Georgia is 16.

The case has been turned over to the Athens-Clarke County Juvenile Court system.

© 2018 WXIA-TV