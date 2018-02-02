Teen charged with raping 15-year-old girl at Athens school

ATHENS, GA. - Police have charged a 16-year-old male with misdemeanor statutory rape after investigating reports of a sexual encounter between the suspect and a 15-year-old girl.
The alleged incident happened earlier this week at Clarke Central High School.
Athens-Clarke County police said it has video footage of the alleged incident. The Clarke County school system contracted police after they reviewed the surveillance video.
RELATED | Police investigating sexual encounter involving 15-year-old girl on school property
The age of consent in Georgia is 16.
The case has been turned over to the Athens-Clarke County Juvenile Court system.
© 2018 WXIA-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs