Texas girl dies while using smartphone in bathtub

Madison Coe died early Sunday at her father's house in Lovington, New Mexico. / COE FAMILY

LUBBOCK, Texas (CBS) -- Family and friends are mourning the loss of a 14-year-old girl who died after she was electrocuted in a bathtub in Texas.

"It is with heavy hearts that Frenship ISD mourns the loss of Madison Coe," school officials told CBS affiliate WAFB-TV. "We wish to share our heartfelt sympathy with her family and friends as we carry the burden of this tragedy together."

Authorities say Coe died early Sunday morning at her father's house in Lovington, New Mexico. It is believed that some sort of involvement with her cell phone, which was plugged into a bathroom wall outlet, led to her electrocution.

"There was a burn mark on her hand," Coe's grandmother, Donna O'Guinn, said. "The hand that would have grabbed the phone. That was just very obvious that that's what had happened."

The eighth-grader had just graduated from Terra Vista middle School and had plans to attend high school in Houston. Coe was a basketball player and number one char with her tuba in the bad at school. Her family was in the process of moving.

MORE: Read & watch the full story at CBSNEWS.com

WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.