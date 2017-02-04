His name is Wyatt and he is the cutest Falcons fan you will ever see.

Children's Healthcare of Atlanta posted a picture of this little guy sporting his Falcons gear and the internet fell in love with him.

Wyatt was born at 37 weeks and was diagnosed with spondyloepiphyseal dysplasia, which is a rare form of dwarfism. He was later diagnosed with spinal cord stenosis which is a condition commonly found in dwarfism. This is when the head is disproportionate to their smaller frame.

The collar around his neck, which is adorned with the Falcons logo, is used to reduce pressure and will help Wyatt avoid surgery.

Thanks to these collars, Wyatt's spinal stenosis is almost completely resolved and he will not need surgery in the future.

His winning attitude will hopefully spread to our Atlanta Falcons as they prepare for the Super Bowl this Sunday.

