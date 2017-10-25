The Evil Clown trend is hurting professional clowns

TWINKLZ SEES A DECLINE IN BUSINESS BECAUSE OF THE EVIL CLOWN TREND.

ATLANTA -- Evil clowns are hurting business for good clowns.

A metro Atlanta clown, Twinklz the clown has been “clowning for 14 years. And she’s seen a 30 percent decline in business over the last few years. A typical October is fully booked with up to six parties a weekend, but this year she has two full weekends open.

Twinklz says movies like IT and the random scary clown sightings seen nationwide have changed people’s views on clowns.

