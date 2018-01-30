The Super Blue Blood Moon: What can we expect in Central Ga?

A rare celestial event will occur tonight across North America and it involves our very own moon.

Tomorrow morning (January 31) will not only give us a full moon, but it will be a super blue blood moon.

Central Georgia will enjoy the sights of the supermoon, but not so much with the blood moon.

A blue moon is defined as the second full moon that appears twice in one month.

It does not happen regularly, so you probably heard the phrase "once in a blue moon".

We had a full moon on January 1, so tomorrow's moon makes it a blue moon, though the moon will not appear blue in color.

The moon will also remain close enough to the Earth to be called a supermoon.

A supermoon occurs when the moon reaches its closet point to Earth in its monthly orbit.

We had a supermoon on January 1 and another one will take place tomorrow morning.

Typically, a supermoon has to be within 24,000-25,000 miles of our planet.

While Central Georgia will enjoy the blue moon and supermoon, we won't be able to take advantage of the blood moon -- or lunar eclipse -- that will occur with this event tomorrow morning.



During a lunar eclipse, the earth's shadow (Umbra) on the moon gives the moon a reddish hue at the total eclipse.

The eclipse will occur after sunrise (around 7:30 a.m. EST). Areas west of the Mississippi will be able to take advantage of the blood moon.





The last time all three events occurred in North America was nearly 150 years ago.



While we will miss out on the blood moon, we can still enjoy a bright and larger full moon on Wednesday morning.

Since we are seeing two full moons this month, we won't see a full moon at all in February.

It'll give us an opportunity to see another blue moon on March 31.

The weather will be clear and cold with temperatures dropping into the mid and upper 20s.

