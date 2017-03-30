These roads will be closed due to I-85 collapse

ATLANTA -- Traffic is about to get even trickier around Atlanta.

The Georgia Department of Transportation wants drivers to beware of the following closures due to the damage on I-85 after Thursday's fire and collapse.

· I-85 is closed from I-75/Brookwood split to the North Druid Hills Exit

· Motorists traveling northbound on I-85 from the southside of Atlanta will be diverted to northbound I-75 at Brookwood near 17th Street

· Motorists traveling southbound on I-85 north of Atlanta will be diverted to northbound on SR400

· Motorists traveling southbound on SR400 from north of Atlanta will be diverted at Sidney Marcus exit

· I-285 and I-20 are both open to traffic and are the best alternatives for motorists to utilize if possible.

GDOT created these maps to show the detours on I-85 and closures.

Use MARTA or other commute options. If U must drive, know your alt routes b4 U go and stay up-to-date with @511Georgia Use caution/patience pic.twitter.com/JNRl9B6doy — Georgia DOT (@GADeptofTrans) March 31, 2017

This map gives a closer look at the Piedmont Rd. detours because road is closed from Chersire Bridge to Sydney Marcus Blvd.

Detour: Piedmont Road from Cheshire Bridge Road to Sydney Marcus Blvd. #Planahead #MetroATL pic.twitter.com/wru5ZbnlqN — Georgia DOT (@GADeptofTrans) March 31, 2017

