Dog named 'Mo' has the world's longest tongue it measures 7.31 inches! Pic. Courtesy: GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS

Let’s face it, dogs just like to lick faces!

A dog named, Mochi 'Mo' Rickert has the longest tongue in the world according to the Guinness World Records.

The eight-year-old St Bernard from Sioux Falls has a tongue that measures 7.31 inches!

Mo beat the previous record held by a Pekingese named Puggy whose tongue measured 4.5 inches.

