A gigantic egg had another egg inside of it; Internet freaks out

Nia Wesley, KENS 2:28 PM. EST March 06, 2018

AUSTRALIA - A chicken laid an egg that had another egg inside of it and the internet is freaking out.

ABC News (Australian Broadcasting Corporation) tweeted the insane picture of a large chicken egg next to a yolk and a smaller egg.

 

 

The egg was laid by chicken in northern Australia. 

A poultry expert told ABC News the phenomenon had never been seen before.

Twitter users seized the moment, tweeting their best egg puns.

 

 

 

 

 

 

KENS 5 joined in on the fun.

 

 

