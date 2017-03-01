Three-car wreck slows I-75 traffic in Macon

An accident is slowing traffic Wednesday morning on Interstate 75 just north of Eisenhower Parkway.
According to Bibb County dispatch, the call came in at about 7:45 a.m. Sgt. Linda Howard says three vehicles are involved, a sedan, a truck and another vehicle.
The wreck occurred when a tire came off on one of the vehicles, Howard said.
We do not have any word on injuries yet.
(© 2017 WMAZ)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs