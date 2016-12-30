Three dead in east Macon house fire

Three people died in a fire at this east Macon home early Friday.

Three people are dead after a house fire in Macon.

Bibb County Fire Chief Marvin Riggins says the call came in at around 3 a.m. Friday at a house on 3325 Mildred Court in east Macon. That's off of Jeffersonville Road.

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says the victims are 76-year-old Louise Howard, 81-year-old Jessie Bivins and 29-year old Calvin Howard. They were inside the home as it was burning.

Investigators say the three - who are related - were trying to escape but were overwhelmed by the smoke. Investigators also said the home had working smoke detectors.

Chief Riggins says fire crews tried to resuscitate the victims upon arrival, but were unable to.

He says the fire may have started in the bedroom but they're still working out the details of that right now.

One extended family member at the scene said it was very tough on the family and asked for privacy.

"And the family just ask that they're given some time to grieve, they're a very close knit family and they're very distraught and very upset at this time," said Sabrina Balkcom.

Neighbors remembered the three victims as good and quiet people. One neighbor had known Miss Howard for more than twenty years and described her as a good person.

"Because I remember when I lost my husband, tomorrow will be five years ago, and she was one of the first people that was here to comfort me," explained Daisy Snell.

Snell said she simply cried when she heard that the three had died.