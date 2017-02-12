Child, ex-UGA football star among three dead in fire

IMAGE; MONROE FIRE DEPARTMENT

MONROE, Ga – Three people, including a 10-year-old child, were killed early Sunday morning in a house fire.

Officials from the Monroe Fire Department say a home on Shamrock Drive was completely engulfed by flames when they arrived at 6:05 am.

Quentin Omario Moses was found unconscious and taken to a local hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival. Firefighters also recovered the bodies of Andria Godard and her daughter, Jasmine Godard, from the house.

According to UGA, Moses was a defensive end for the Bulldogs from 2003-05. He went to high school at Cedar Shoals, and was recognized several times by the Georgia Sports Writers Association.

Very saddened to learn of the tragic death this morning of Quentin Moses. Thoughts and prayers go out to his family in this difficult time. — Coach Kirby Smart (@KirbySmartUGA) February 12, 2017

The home’s roof collapsed as the fire was being brought under control.

Officials are still investigating the cause of the fire.

