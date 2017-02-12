WMAZ
Child, ex-UGA football star among three dead in fire

Tim Darnell , WXIA 12:56 PM. EST February 12, 2017

MONROE, Ga – Three people, including a 10-year-old child, were killed early Sunday morning in a house fire.

Officials from the Monroe Fire Department say a home on Shamrock Drive was completely engulfed by flames when they arrived at 6:05 am.

Quentin Omario Moses was found unconscious and taken to a local hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival. Firefighters also recovered the bodies of Andria Godard and her daughter, Jasmine Godard, from the house.

According to UGA, Moses was a defensive end for the Bulldogs from 2003-05. He went to high school at Cedar Shoals, and was recognized several times by the Georgia Sports Writers Association.

The home’s roof collapsed as the fire was being brought under control.

Officials are still investigating the cause of the fire.

