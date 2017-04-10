Tired of April the Giraffe? Watch newborn kittens

Tired of April the Giraffe? Well now you can watch a pregnant cat and a litter of newborn kittens! 😻
Tiny Kittens said that Evolene the feral tabby cat gave birth overnight Saturday at the shelter. A second cat, Corsica, has not delivered her litter yet.
Tiny Kittens is a non-profit organization in Langley, British Columbia. They help cats and kittens in need, according to their Facebook page.
© 2017 WTSP-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs