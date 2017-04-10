Tired of April the Giraffe? Watch newborn kittens

(Photo: Mullan, Caitlin)

Tired of April the Giraffe? Well now you can watch a pregnant cat and a litter of newborn kittens! 😻

Tiny Kittens said that Evolene the feral tabby cat gave birth overnight Saturday at the shelter. A second cat, Corsica, has not delivered her litter yet.

Tiny Kittens is a non-profit organization in Langley, British Columbia. They help cats and kittens in need, according to their Facebook page.

