WMAZ
Close

Tired of April the Giraffe? Watch newborn kittens

Caitlin Mullan , WTSP 5:19 PM. EDT April 10, 2017

Tired of April the Giraffe? Well now you can watch a pregnant cat and a litter of newborn kittens! 😻

Tiny Kittens said that Evolene the feral tabby cat gave birth overnight Saturday at the shelter. A second cat, Corsica, has not delivered her litter yet.

Tiny Kittens is a non-profit organization in Langley, British Columbia.  They help cats and kittens in need, according to their Facebook page. 

 

 

© 2017 WTSP-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories