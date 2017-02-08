To declaw cats or not? New Jersey could be first with ban

KIEV, UKRAINE - JANUARY 28 : A cat is seen during the International Cat Show in Kiev, Ukraine, on January 28, 2017.The show presents more than 20 breeds of cats, including Kuril Bobtail, Siberian, Abyssinian, American Shorthair, Bengal, Bombay, Burma, British Shorthair, Devon Rex, Oriental cats, Russian blue, Scottish Fold Longhair and Shorthair, Scottish Straight, Canadian Sphynx,Serengeti and others. (Photo by Vladimir Shtanko/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images) (Photo: Anadolu Agency, 2017 Anadolu Agency)

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) - New Jersey could become the first state to prohibit veterinarians from declawing cats.

The bill's sponsor, Democratic Assemblyman Troy Singleton, says declawing is "a barbaric practice" that more often than not is done for the sake of convenience.

The American Veterinary Medical Association does not support having lawmakers tell doctors what to do. The group says declawing is not medically necessary in most cases or even that frequent these days.

The group believes owners should try to modify behavior by providing cats with posts, boxes and carpets to scratch.

Owners also should frequently trim their cats' nails and consider using caps to cover the nails.

The bill cleared the lower house of the Legislature last month and awaits action in the state Senate.

By SHAWN MARSH, Associated Press

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.