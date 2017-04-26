Topshop releases clear plastic jeans

(Photo: Topshop)

It's been a week of bizarre options becoming available in the fashion industry: first $425 muddy jeans from Nordstrom and now... clear plastic jeans from Topshop.

On Tuesday the British retailer was causing an internet buzz with its Moto clear plastic jeans, made of 100% polyurethane.

So @Topshop, #clearjeans can't really b called jeans. Definition: Pants made of jean, denim, or another durable fabric. — Linda (@SkinnyDiva) April 25, 2017

@danbarker Could say it's a clear marketing exercise - a transparently cynical ploy the public should easily see-through, in fact! #clearjeans #topshop — Benjamin Gravestock (@Kcotsevarg) April 25, 2017

Feathered eyebrows and now these. What a time to be alive 😬😱 #ClearJeans https://t.co/1V7tejad8s — Spud (@Maggie_May46) April 26, 2017

"Think outside the box with these out-of-the-ordinary clear plastic jeans-- guaranteed to get people talking," read the product details.

The futuristic jeans are making headlines a month after their predecessor, the mom jeans with clear knee panels.

Topshop offers suggestions to wear the transparent item "as a statement piece for a festival or costume party," and makes sure to let shoppers know to "WIPE CLEAN ONLY."

