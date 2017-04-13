WMAZ
GDOT proposes Macon roundabout on Highway 247

Georgia Department of Transportation met with Bibb Commissioners Tuesday to propose a new roundabout on Highway 247 at the intersection of Broadway and Houston Avenue. The area was chosen as a traffic study in 2016 because of safety-related concerns. According to the presentation, the area has seen 142 crashes from 2011 to 2015. 

GDOT proposed seven different options on how to address traffic concerns in the area.

  • Northbound flyover, remove signal
  • Northbound flyover, retain signal and realign broadway
  • Three-leg roundabout
  • Four-leg rounabout (includes Houston Ave)
  • Retain signal and realign Broadway
  • Convert signal to Green-T and realign Broadway
  • Broadway westbound flyover, remove signal

After looking into all seven options, the DOT says a three-leg roundabout and realigned signal were deemed to be the two best options. However, the presentation says the three-leg roundabout addresses safety concerns and high speeds whereas the signal does not.

(Above: Three-leg roundabout)

(Above: realigned signal)

DOT says they are ready to fund the projects. They just need a letter of support from Macon-Bibb before they can commit funding.

