GDOT proposes Macon roundabout on Highway 247

Georgia Department of Transportation met with Bibb Commissioners Tuesday to propose a new roundabout on Highway 247 at the intersection of Broadway and Houston Avenue. The area was chosen as a traffic study in 2016 because of safety-related concerns. According to the presentation, the area has seen 142 crashes from 2011 to 2015.
GDOT proposed seven different options on how to address traffic concerns in the area.
- Northbound flyover, remove signal
- Northbound flyover, retain signal and realign broadway
- Three-leg roundabout
- Four-leg rounabout (includes Houston Ave)
- Retain signal and realign Broadway
- Convert signal to Green-T and realign Broadway
- Broadway westbound flyover, remove signal
After looking into all seven options, the DOT says a three-leg roundabout and realigned signal were deemed to be the two best options. However, the presentation says the three-leg roundabout addresses safety concerns and high speeds whereas the signal does not.
(Above: Three-leg roundabout)
(Above: realigned signal)
DOT says they are ready to fund the projects. They just need a letter of support from Macon-Bibb before they can commit funding.
