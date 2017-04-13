GDOT proposes Macon roundabout on Highway 247

(Photo: Shaw, Mary, WMAZ)

Georgia Department of Transportation met with Bibb Commissioners Tuesday to propose a new roundabout on Highway 247 at the intersection of Broadway and Houston Avenue. The area was chosen as a traffic study in 2016 because of safety-related concerns. According to the presentation, the area has seen 142 crashes from 2011 to 2015.

GDOT proposed seven different options on how to address traffic concerns in the area.

Northbound flyover, remove signal

Northbound flyover, retain signal and realign broadway

Three-leg roundabout

Four-leg rounabout (includes Houston Ave)

Retain signal and realign Broadway

Convert signal to Green-T and realign Broadway

Broadway westbound flyover, remove signal

After looking into all seven options, the DOT says a three-leg roundabout and realigned signal were deemed to be the two best options. However, the presentation says the three-leg roundabout addresses safety concerns and high speeds whereas the signal does not.

DOT says they are ready to fund the projects. They just need a letter of support from Macon-Bibb before they can commit funding.

