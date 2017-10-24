Trapper wrangles muddy gator from construction pipe

A trapper removed a 5-foot gator from the pipe on Monday morning. (Photo: Martin County Sheriff's Office)

INDIANTOWN, Fla. - A trapper safely removed a muddy gator stuck in a clogged underground pipe on Monday morning.

The crew helped remove a 5-foot gator from the construction pipe along Southwest Andalucia Court and Southwest Farm Road around 11 a.m. Monday.

No one was injured during the removal, according to the Martin County Sheriff’s Office.

The Florida Wildlife Commission notified an area trapper, who removed the reptile.

