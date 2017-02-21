Travel agent describes Carnival Elation

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Brenda Faulkner's family speaks on her death
-
Surgeon sentenced life in prison
-
Update on missing Warner Robins man
-
Bloomin' Brand Restaurant closures
-
Club shooting brings downtown safety concerns
-
Missing teen from VA may be in Atlanta
-
Raw video: Coyote in Piedmont Park
-
Faith Leads Cashier to Help Family
-
New downtown Macon public parking decks
-
Ice Queen opens in north Macon
More Stories
-
Report: Shooters outside Macon nightclub shout…Feb 21, 2017, 3:37 p.m.
-
Coast Guard: Handful of people die falling from…Feb 21, 2017, 1:19 p.m.
-
Drive-by shootings strike two Wilkinson County homesFeb 21, 2017, 1:05 p.m.