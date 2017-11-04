Tree farmer helps military family celebrate Christmas early

MEAD, Wash. – A Washington state tree farmer helped a military celebrate Christmas in November.

Jim Dietz posted on Facebook that a family contacted him about picking out a Christmas tree so the family could celebrate early. He said the father is in the military and is going to be overseas for Christmas. He said naturally agreed because it was the right thing to do.

Dietz said the family picked out a perfect Con Color Fir. He told them there is a good chance the tree could stay fresh through the holidays if they water it every day.

Dietz said he normally starts selling Christmas trees the day after Thanksgiving and he tried to accommodate people if they need a tree early. He said he did charge the family for the tree and gave them a military discount.

