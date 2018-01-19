'Trick' or Treat: Woman propositions detective after learning he is an officer

(Photo: Lake Wales Police Department)

LAKE WALES, FLA. - A Lake Wales woman has been arrested after propositioning a detective with drugs.

Lake Wales Police detective Travis Worley was stopped at a red light in his unmarked police car near Central Ave. and First St., when 47-year-old Rebecca McLoon motioned for Worley to roll down his passenger side window.

As Worley rolled the window down, McLoon opened the passenger door and asked if Worley "wanted to smoke."

When Worley declined and told her to get out of the car, McLoon asked if he was cop and laughed when he replied with confirmation that he was an officer.

After the exchange, McLoon pulled a glass pipe from her waistband, the type frequently used to smoke crack cocaine.

"I know where we can get something to smoke," she told Worley.

Worley then pulled the car into the back parking lot of the Lake Wales Police Department and attempted to take McLoon into custody.

McLoon resisted and threw the glass pipe as other officers came to help Worley take her into custody.

During a police interview, officers asked McLoon if she intended on making a prostitution deal, or doing a "trick."

"Yeah, I wanted to do a trick but I sure didn't get a treat," Mcloon said.

McLoon was charged with trespassing in an occupied conveyance, resisting an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of cocaine and tampering with evidence.

She was transported and booked into the Polk County Jail.

