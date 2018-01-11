Troopers: Mother drives drunk, then attempts to cross traffic with toddler in hand

(Photo: Mitchell, Samantha)

SEFFNER, Fla. - A 28-year-old mother is accused of driving drunk, then attempting to walk across traffic with her two-year-old in her arms, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Brianna Knox, of Beverly Hills in Citrus County, faces charges that include DUI, leaving the scene of an accident, battery on a law enforcement officer and child neglect.

Knox was weaving back and forth when she crashed on Mango Road at about 1:15 a.m., troopers said.

As troopers tried to question her, Knox walked away, then tried to walk across traffic with her child in her arms when witnesses stopped her and took the toddler away, troopers said.

Knox also assaulted troopers on scene, authorities said.

