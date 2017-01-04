Two accused of killing Perry teen in Houston court

Two teens accused of killing another Perry teen appeared in Houston County Superior Court on Wednesday.

Brandon Warren and Dakota White both appeared in front of a judge with their attorneys. They're accused of killing Samuel Poss.

Warren entered a not guilty plea to seven counts in connection to Poss's murder.

He left the courtroom soon after and waved to his family on the way out. They left after Warren left the room.

White and his attorney asked the court for a continuance and did not enter a plea.

White's attorney, Angie Coggins, says the state has not turned over all of the evidence against her client and she requested a continuance. The judge granted the continuance for Feb. 1.

Sam Poss

RELATED: DA: Teens planned to kill Perry 12 year old before deciding to kill Sam Poss

RELATED: Perry investigator: Samuel Poss killing "really weird, disturbing"

RELATED: Poss Funeral: Family, friends say goodbye to slain Perry teen

ALSO: Facebook pages of Perry teen murder suspects "disturbing"