Two missing brothers have been found safe

COLUMBUS, Ga -- Two young brothers who had been reportedly abducted by their father have been found safely.

Police had issued two Levi's calls for two brothers, Brantley and Hayden Faulk, who they believe had been abducted by their father, Joey Faulk, and were, at one point, believed to be in extreme danger.

The Levi's calls were issued Sunday morning.

Both children had last been last seen with Joey Faulk at 2800 Manchester Expressway in Columbus, heading south toward Mobile, Ala.

