UGA student makes Falcons Super Bowl hype video that will help you #RiseUp

ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 22: Matt Ryan #2 of the Atlanta Falcons celebrates after defeating the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship Game at the Georgia Dome on January 22, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. The Falcons defeated the Packers 44-21. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images) (Photo: Streeter Lecka, 2017 Getty Images)

There are a lot of hype videos out there.

They're not always great, but they are also not particularly easy to make. Finding the right footage, sound, music and putting it in the right sequence takes determination and time.

UGA student Zach Stephan has what it takes to build an awesome hype video. The junior, who is majoring in finance, made his first hype video ever for the Falcons as they prepare to play in Super Bowl LI.

First try, and he nailed it.

He told 11Alive that he just messes around with making and editing videos. He was just going to do the one, but he said after all the positive feedback he's received since sharing it around, he thinks he might make a few more.

He calls himself a third generation Falcons fan. He grew up in Georgia and has been a fan since birth. He said the Falcons' winning the NFC Championship was an emotional moment, and that was what inspired him to make the video.

Here's the video:

