Teen found running on I-85 identified

NORCROSS, Ga. -- Police say a juvenile found running in a roadway near Interstate 85 Wednesday morning has been identified.

Officers assigned to the West Precinct were dispatched to a report of a person in the roadway on Beaver Ruin Road near Interstate 85. The officers found the juvenile running in the southbound lanes of I-85 near the Indian Trail, Lilburn Road exit.

According to police, it was immediately clear that the juvenile male had a diminished mental capacity. The boy was given a piece of paper, and he wrote the letters, “JT.”

After doing a CAD search, there were no active missing person reports.

A notification was sent to the surrounding agencies, and news media were alerted.

According to authorities, the boy's mother saw a Tweet and called 911. She identified him as 15-year-old James Teate Jr, and said that she was unaware that he was missing. The boy was found about 5 miles from his home.

The child was taken to a local hospital to get check out and then released to the Department of Family and Children Services until he can be reunited with his family.

