UPDATE: Police say Nathan Zeller has been found safe. The child and father were located by Canton Officers returning to the Canterbury Ridge Apartments at approximately 9:35 p.m.

CANTON, Ga. -- An Amber Alert/Levi's Call has been activated after Canton police reported the abduction of a 5-year-old child Tuesday.

According to police, Nathan Zeller (photo as yet unavailable) was taken from his home by his non-custodial father around 4:10 p.m.

They are thought to be a 2014 black Kia Optima with Georgia tag "RCH5769" and may be headed northwest towards the northeast Alabama/Hunstville area, police said.

The boy is scheduled as around 3'5" tall, and weighs around 50 pounds. He has hazel eyes and short brown hair. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, khaki shorts and blue tennis shoes.

The father, Nathan Benito Zeller, is 40 years old, stands 5'7" and weights around 185 pounds. He has hazel eyes and short brown hair.

Anyone who sees them is asked to call 911.

