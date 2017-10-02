UPDATE: Body of Macon man found shot to death identified

The body of a male was found at about 9 a.m. Monday in the 100 block of Pansy Avenue.

The body of a Macon man found dead in an alley Monday morning has been identified.

He is Hillard Martin, 22, of Bailey Avenue, according to Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones.

Martin was found with multiple gunshot wounds, according to Bibb County Sheriff's Lt. Randy Gonzales.

Hillard was found in an alley in the 100 block of Pansy Avenue, according to Gonzales.

The sheriff's office received a call at 9 a.m. that a body was in the alley.





© 2017 WMAZ-TV