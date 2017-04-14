USC championship Coke cans coming next week

(Photo: COKE)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Gamecocks fans will have a new way to savor the national championship won by the women's basketball team.

Coke announced Tuesday a limited-edition commemorative 12-ounce cans to honor the team’s accomplishment and celebrate with Gamecock fans. Available in six-packs, the Coca-Cola cans feature the Gamecock logo and salute South Carolina for its remarkable 2017 title run.

“Coca-Cola would like to wholeheartedly congratulate the University of South Carolina and its fans,” said Aimee Cox, Director of Sponsorship for Colleges and Universities at Coca-Cola Consolidated. “As another way to commemorate this occasion, Gamecock fans can pick up limited-edition Coca-Cola cans to celebrate these dedicated young women and Coach Dawn Staley bringing home a national title for the first time in program history.”

Beginning the week of April 17, Gamecock fans can visit participating local retailers to purchase six-packs of the commemorative cans, while supplies last.

Fans nationwide can visit ShareaCoke.com/teams until April 14 to customize and order single 8-ounce glass bottles of Coca-Cola, Coke Zero™ and Diet Coke® featuring the South Carolina logo and Gamecocks nickname, among many other colleges and universities.

Coca-Cola is a proud partner of the University of South Carolina. As a longstanding team supporter, Coca-Cola annually offers a variety of programs designed to refresh and excite Gamecocks fans, including honoring our military service men and women and sustainability programs.

