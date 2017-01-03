USF junior Lidia Tang is not following the family tradition of medicine, and now has her own clothing line.

It didn’t take very long to figure out that Lidia Tang was a people pleaser. Standing over a table full of her incredible drawings and sketches I asked her if she had always been good at art.

Of course she had.

“I don’t want to say I’ve always been good at art because that’s kind of pretentious,” said the bubbly University of South Florida junior.

“But, you always have been, right?” I replied.

“Yeah.”

It’s was a rare moment of self-promotion from a girl who has always tried to do, and say, the right thing.

For years, Tang, who is studying medicine at USF in Tampa, thought she had to be a doctor. Both sets of grandparents were doctors. Her mom and dad are doctors. Her mother is even certified to practice in Peru, the family’s native country.

So, Tang was destined to practice medicine, too.

Only, she had another passion dying to get out.

“The feeling that art just gives me is like, ‘Wow, I’m floating on a cloud’,” she said. “I want to be able to inspire and give someone else that feeling, too.”

So, she set a goal to draw every day in October. The girl who won a marker-drawing contest in preschool developed characters and designs in her sketch pad over 30 days and launched a new identity.

“This is Apari,” she said pointing to a two-tone logo tag on the inside of a sweater which hung in her living room.

The logo shows a masked face and a shadow. It represents her inner battle with being who others thought she should be and what she thinks she is supposed to be.

In November, Tang had started putting her designs clothing. In December, it all went online for sale.

“By December 3rd, that was my first day that I existed as an apparel line and I started getting orders,” she said with a giggle. “I got about five. I was happy.”

It’s grown from there. She’s now sold out of one design and is working on creating more.

“I’m really proud of what I’ve gotten done in just a few months,” said Tang. “I feel like I’m still a baby but when I actually sit down and think about it, I feel like I have accomplished a lot personally.”