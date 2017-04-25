VERIFY: Are flying cars a real thing, and will we start seeing them?

ST. PETERSBURG — You've probably seen this in your news feed today. Former Google co-founder Larry Page just released a "flying car."

Yep. Flying. And it's not the first one you've probably seen on social media.

So is this thing real?!

You had hundreds of questions about this new release. And Mark Rivera has the answers about flying cars - in tonight's Verify report.

Up front - here are the sources I used for this report so you know what you're hearing is the real deal - not some random Facebook story.

I talked to the Experimental Aircraft Association - they deal with every kind of experimental aircraft you can think of -- they are on the front lines of anything new heading into the sky...and that includes - yes - for real - flying cars.

I also talked to this guy - Mark Weinkrantz - he's a working commercial pilot - who may have taken you safely to your destination from Tampa International Airport.

And I used statistics put together by the the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Traffic Safety Board.

OK - now that you know this is legit - your questions. Flying cars - Are they for real?

I can Verify, YES - no less than six different companies are working on a commercial flying car for you to get from point A to point B.

Those include Uber - Kitty Hawk - former Google Exec Larry Page's company - Terrafugia based in Massachusetts - Lilium in Germany - Aeromobile in Slovakia - PAL-V in Europe. So this is a reality.

Can you hop into one of these and fly to work yet?

I can Verify from the Experimental Aircraft Association — no way. The majority of these cars are prototypes. Take it from commercial pilot Mark Weinkrantz.

“Unfortunately, we’re still not quite at the Jetson’s car, we’re more at the Flintstone's car mentality where it’s going,” he said.

And if flying cars take off, I learned you'll probably need a pilots license to fly them. Statistically, flying is the safest form of travel but Chyanne brought up a good point.

She says, "I think it's wonderful... But accidents??!?? Cars falling from the sky!! Eek."

So will this make flying more dangerous?

The experts I spoke with said there's no way to know for sure, but the more things flying with people making decisions in them - the more chances there are for problems.

And how about this question from Gary: “how much does it cost?”

One of the cheapest models you can reserve for yourself right now costs $400,000.

So I'm going to Verify that as a no.

VERIFY REFERENCES

Dick Knapinski, spokesperson for the Experimental Aircraft Association

Mark Weinkrantz - Commercial Pilot

