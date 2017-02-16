Verizon unlimited data plan signals price war to come

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Parents say heroin overdose killed son
-
Cruise ship returns without missing passenger
-
Drug task force makes huge meth bust
-
Death penalty sought in Central Ga. cold case
-
Garbage fees could become annual in Bibb
-
FInstagram for web
-
Bibb body
-
Man tries to rob Krystal on Riverside Drive
-
MGA Con this weekend
-
Dying for a killer tan?
More Stories
-
UPDATE: Death of Pleasant Hill woman called homicideFeb 16, 2017, 12:38 p.m.
-
Cruise ship returns to Fla. port without missing…Feb 16, 2017, 10:23 a.m.
-
Demonstrators descend on ICE offices in AtlantaFeb 16, 2017, 3:09 p.m.