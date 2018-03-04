Veteran with traumatic brain injury gets mortgage-free home

U.S. Army veteran Aaron Hillis and his wife Elizabeth embrace one another in the backyard of their new home in Boiling Springs on Friday, Mach 2, 2018. (Photo: Josh Morgan-Greenville News)

(Greenville News) - Army veteran Aaron Hillis was seriously injured as the result of an IED blast on Christmas Eve 2012 in Afghanistan.

He suffered a traumatic brain injury and still suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder, and is considered 100 percent disabled by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

But on Friday, he received a special thank-you and a tribute to his service: A newly renovated, mortgage-free home in Boiling Springs as part of a program through U.S. Bank and Freedom Alliance.

Hillis and his wife, Elizabeth, will lease the home for two years at $1 per year, and then will own the home outright, said Tom Kilgannon, president of Freedom Alliance.

The ranch-style home was festooned in red, white and blue prior to the Hillises' arrival, A red carpet ,flanked by rows of small American flags, spanned the length of the driveway,and stars-and-stripes bunting draped the eaves of the house.

"We are here today to given an American hero a new home and help him live the American dream," Kilgannon said. "He is a fantastic young man, and it is an honor to be able to give him a home."

Hillis thanked Freedom Alliance and U.S, Bank, along with his parents, telling his father, "I can't thank you enough for making me the man I am today."

Freedom Alliance seeks to help disabled vets rebuild their lives, while honoring the sacrifices they made for their country, Kilgannon said.

The Hillis home marks the 11th awarded through the program nationwide, Kilgannon said.

