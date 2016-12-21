VIDEO: Color blind student sees for the very first time during class

HENRY COUNTY - The gift of the holiday season came early for one Henry County high school student. An incredible act of kindness by a teacher and the student's fellow classmates proved to be a holiday gift that this class of 2017 senior will never forget.

Union Grove High School senior Dee Thomas discovered he was color blind last year in Biology class. Thomas was coloring things wrong and did not realize until other students brought it to his attention.

This year uring AP Psychology, Thomas showed his fellow classmates that he was color blind while taking the Ishihara test, a color perception test for red-green color deficiencies.

“I was blown away. I never had a student that was color blind,” Tammy Legg, a teacher at Union Grove High School said.

Dee couldn’t see orange, green, and purple. Legg felt that she had to do something in the spirit of the holiday.

“It broke my heart to think this kid has never seen Santa’s red suit…even Christmas lights. He’s never seen a sunrise or sunset. If we can do something to bring his world to life, how awesome would that be,” Legg told 11Alive.

So she went to the people who knew Dee best. Legg discussed his colorblindness with her other psychology seniors and those students contributed money to purchase a pair of EnChroma glasses. The lenses would allow Dee to see color unlike before, how she did it is truly heartwarming.

She sent Dee on an errand while other students organized the surprise. Each student contributed what they wanted. One student donated $1, and another would donate $4. Some of the students' parents donated after learning what the group wanted to do for Dee.

After four weeks in secret planning, the students gathered the money to get Dee a new vision on life.

One teacher offered to pay off the entire balance but they reached their goal just in time for Christmas break.

“We got the money together and I brought in my old Christmas tree. It’s a full 7-foot Christmas tree. I wanted him to see all of the colors. I also told the students to wear colored clothing during their final exam,” Legg said.

The school managed to keep the moment a surprise for the senior. The principal decided to take advantage of an early dismissal day for the big reveal. Five minutes before the bell rang, seniors from Ms. Legg’s AP Psychology class came in for what appeared to be a meeting about the class.

“By the time the bell rang, there must’ve been 100 people including his mother and grandmother in the classroom. Dee never noticed his family in the room until they stepped forward,” Legg recalled.

The entire class began to pull out their phones for the moment. Dee didn’t realize he was the reason for the so he followed suit.

Ms. Legg embraced Dee with his new pair of glasses The moment is a must see. See in the video player above.