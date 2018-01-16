VIDEO: Drive-thru employee escapes armed man who climbs through window

Imagine you're at the drive thru window of your favorite fast food restaurant, and out of nowhere an armed robber climbs through the window with his gun pointed at the cashier's head?

It happened at the McDonald's on Wesley Chapel Road in Decatur, earlier this month.

The scary and unbelievable moment that happened in front of a restaurant full of people Jan. 2 was all caught on camera.

In the video, the alleged robber – dressed all in black – comes out of nowhere, running past customers waiting in their cars toward the drive-thru window.

He climbs through the window as customers sit in their cars wait for their food. The robber goes after the cashier, yanking on her clothes. She escapes and eventually gives up trying to get her to open it, instead grabbing the entire cash register. He goes out same way he came in, while scared drive-thru customers speed off.

The alleged crime happened so quickly, police said, the entire incident lasted less than 30 seconds,

Police said the cashier and two other people hurt their legs when they fell trying to run for safety. The alleged robber also pointed a gun at a customer in the restaurant, however everyone involved is OK, albeit shaken.

If anyone has information on this incident, they're asked to call the DeKalb County Police Department at 404-286-7792.

© 2018 WXIA-TV