Video: Florida officers smash window to save pit bull from hot car

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12.com) — A dramatic rescue caught on camera.
Boynton Beach Police officer bust through a car window to pull a dog from the sweltering heat. Officers estimate it was a whopping 110 degrees inside that car!
If you see a dog in a hot car call police, but if they aren’t available, you can take matters into your own hands. A Florida statute allows anyone to break into a hot car to save an animal and they can’t be sued for damages.
Dogs exhibiting heat stroke will have very red gums and will be panting. Then they’ll pass out. “When they get to that point of unconsciousness their temperature is usually about 108 degrees, you have got to get them cooled or you may get to a point where they become brain dead,” said Graves.
Graves recommends cooling a dog with a wet towel to gradually cool their temperature. She advises against putting them in a tub filled with ice due to the extreme temperature difference.
The owner who left her dog in a hot, was cited and will face a fine up to $500 dollars.
