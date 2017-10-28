VIDEO: Off-duty police officer saves choking man

ROCKAWAY TOWNSHIP, N.J. -- An off-duty New Jersey State Police officer jumped into action to save a man's life.

It happened Oct. 22, according to a post on the agency's Facebook page.

Trooper Dennis Palaia was enjoying a day off at a Buffalo Wild Wings when he saw a man at a nearby table in distress. Palaia rushed to the man and performed the Heilmich maneuver, which cleared the man's throat.

The man was soon able to breathe again and his skin tone returned to its normal color, the post stated.

The heroic deed was captured on video:

