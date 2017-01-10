WMAZ
Close

Vote on the next Monopoly game tokens

Monopoly is seeking the public's help in selecting game tokens.

KHOU.com , KHOU 8:53 PM. EST January 10, 2017

Hasbro is giving Monopoly lovers the chance to vote on game tokens for its next edition of the iconic board game. 

In an announcement on Tuesday, players can now visit Vote Monopoly to select fan-picked tokens. 

 

Voting ends on Jan 31. with the token winners to be revealed on March 19 for World Monopoly Day. 

Choices include the original eight  tokens with the addition of  some new, "trending" options such as a hashtag, an emoji, a turtle and more. 

Have fun casting your vote! 

(© 2017 KHOU)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories