Voting starts Monday in Warner Robins and other city elections

Advance voting gets underway Monday in city elections across Central Georgia.

The races this fall include mayor's races in Warner Robins, Milledgeville, Fort Valley, Gordon, Roberta, Gray and McRae-Helena.

In Warner Robins, voting begins at City Hall and runs from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Advance voting across Georgia ends Friday, Nov. 3, and Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 7.

Voters should bring a drivers license or some other government-issued photo ID.

For polling places and hours in your city, contact your local board of elections.

Here are some of the top city races in Central Georgia:

WARNER ROBINS: Joe Musselwhite and former mayor Chuck Shaneen qualified to challenge incumbent Randy Toms. Tom is seeking a second term.

There are two city council races:

Four people are running for Shaheen's Post 1 at-large seat: Eric Langston, Daron Lee, Jim Taylor and Jeffery Walker.

Terri Murray is challenging Post 3 council incumbent Keith Lauritsen.

Post 5 incumbent Clifford Holmes qualified without opposition.

GORDON: Kenneth Turner is challenging Mayor Mary Ann Whipple-Lue, who's seeking a second term.

Whipple-Lue beat Turner by 40 votes in 2013.

Six candidates are running for three city council seats: Rose Lawrence, Phyllis Payne, William Saunders and incumbents Barbara Towles, Doretha Whipple and Bruce Daniel.

BYRON: Farrell W. Bass is challenging council Post 3 incumbent Michael Chumbley. Lauren Dampier is challenging Post 4 incumbent Michael Chidester.

COCHRAN: Charles Cranford and Robert Anderson both qualified for the District Two Post One council seat.

EATONTON: Janie Reid and Gwenette Little both qualified to run for the vacant Ward III.

FORT VALLEY: Three people are challenging Mayor Barbara Williams, who's seeking a second term. They are Jo Ann Dankely, Ralph Davis and Jamie Johnson.

Three candidates are running for city council at large: Marvin Crafter, Drenon Everett and Constance Rainey.

And three people are running for city counci West Ward Post 2: Anthony Clark, Carla Gowen and Rose Marie Thompson.

Two candidates are running for Utility Commissioner Post 3: Alre' Horton and Ralph Lambert.

GRAY: Ed Barbee and James Collins both qualified for mayor.

Ken Tapee and Kema Green Clark are both running for mayor pro-tem.

Richard Tipton is challenging District 1 council member David Tufts.

HAWKINSVILLE: Julius "Newberry" Johnson is challenging incumbent Shelly Berryhill for city council Post 2. Hannah Cook is challenging Post 3 incumbent Henry Cravey III.

McRAE-HELENA: Fred Crawford and Morris K. McMillian are challenging the first mayor of the combined city, Mike Young. McRae and Helena merged in 2015.

MILLEDGEVILLE: Mary Parham Copelan is challenging Gary Thrower, who's seeking a second term as mayor.

Richard Mullins Jr. and Harry Klein both qualified for the District Five council seat.

For the GMC Board of Trustees, Mike Cobb and Calvin Hill are both running for the District Six seat.

ROBERTA: Jay Andrews is challenging Becky Smith, who's seeking a third term as mayor.

Three people are challenging incumbent Dr. B.J. Bassett for the Post 1 council seat. They are Charles Cook, Joe Matthews and Clay Moncrief.

And two people, Sherry Thompson and Bobby Joe Daniel, are challenging Post 2 incumbent Erv Patton.

TENNILLE: Eartha Cummilngs qualified to challenge Deborah Eve Rhodes in the District 3, Post 2 council race.

