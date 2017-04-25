Warner Robins farmer discusses what help he needs

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Six teen boys killed in one afternoon in Fulton County
-
Four Langston Hughes students killed in crash
-
18 arrested in huge drug trafficking case in Douglas County
-
RAW VIDEO: Body camera shows Bibb deputy bagging gator
-
Bibb County could close part of Wesleyan Drive
-
GMC students appointed to US Coast Guard
-
Two killed in Putnam car accident
-
Bibb deputy detains alligator in park
-
Verify: Do larger than life Fla. alligators really exist?
-
Tuesday: Cochran bypass detour starts
More Stories
-
Macon daycare closed for the day after second bomb threatApr 25, 2017, 11:16 a.m.
-
Lowe's scam makes its rounds on FacebookApr 24, 2017, 11:25 p.m.
-
Gregg Allman debunks hospice rumorsApr 24, 2017, 5:09 p.m.