FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- Thousands of dollars in counterfeit currency are being spent at Georgia businesses. Police said they believe several groups of people are passing fake $100 bills at stores across North Georgia.

The Secret Service tracks counterfeit currency and said on average, $120,000 in fake money is confiscated by the Atlanta field office each and every week. In fiscal year 2017, the agency seized $148,462,675 in fake money around the country.

Counterfeit seizures at the Atlanta field office are in line with other metro areas with the same demographics, according to the agency.

The Flowery Branch Police Department sounded an alarm this week about bills that were passed at a Target and Belk store. They are trying to identify three suspects seen in surveillance video who they say are responsible.

On January 20, 11 counterfeit $100 bills were used to buy electronics, gift cards and to get change at the Target in Flowery Branch. The suspects left that store in a dark blue Nissan Versa.

At the Belk in Gainesville, 10 counterfeit bills were passed. Bills were also passed at the Kohl's in Duluth and several businesses in White County, Ga. in the cities of Helen and Cleveland.

Anyone suspecting they may have taken a counterfeit 100.00 should call their local Law Enforcement agency. Anyone with information on the identity of these suspects is asked to contact Investigator Robin Kemp – Flowery Branch Police Department – Phone: 770-967-6336.

