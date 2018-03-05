WATCH | Gator takes casual stroll through Florida strip center

FLAGLER BEACH, Fla -- Living in Florida, seeing gators is nothing new, but a couple people got a really close view of one that decided to take a stroll through a Flagler Beach shopping center.

Denise Nichols-Gearhardt shared the video with us that she shot on Friday. Denise works at Junque in the Trunk, a high-end consignment and antique mall. She was showing a customer the space the store would soon be expanding to when she noticed something moving behind her in the reflection.

That thing that was moving? It was a gator!

“I told the customers to either calmly walk to their vehicle or go back in the store,” Denise said.

The customer went to back to the car and Denise returned to the store, and pulled out her phone to record the gator.

The gator strolled all along the shopping center walkway to a pond at the end of the strip center.

