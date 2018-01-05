WATCH: Georgia Bulldogs arrive in Atlanta for championship game

ATHENS, Ga. -- The Georgia Bulldogs are in Atlanta!

The bus departed from Athens around 5 p.m. and arrived in Atlanta just after 6:30 p.m.

The Bulldogs face the Alabama Crimson Tide Monday night at Mercedes-Benz stadium for the national championship game.

They'll stay at the Downtown Hyatt Regency as they prepare for the game.

