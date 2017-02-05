WMAZ


Watch: Lady Gaga's Super Bowl halftime performance

Staff , WXIA 11:22 PM. EST February 05, 2017

It was epic.

It began with a tribute to America and ended with a mic drop. Words don't do it justice. 

Just watch: 


