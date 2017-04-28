WATCH LIVE: President Donald Trump in Atlanta

(Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

ATLANTA -- President Donald Trump is in Atlanta!

Air Force One touched down at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport around 1:20 p.m., and the President was seen exiting the plane with Sen. Ted Cruz and the U.S. Senator from Georgia David Perdue.

Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal and 6th district congressional hopeful Karen Handel were among those who greet President Trump as he arrived.

The President is in Atlanta to speak at the National Rifle Association's annual conference on Friday. After that, he is scheduled to attend a fundraiser for Handel, who is in a runoff with Democrat Jon Ossoff for the congressional seat vacated by Tom Price.

